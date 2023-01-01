2012 GMC Sierra 1500...

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$20,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10017465

10017465 Stock #: 7180

7180 VIN: 3GTP2UEA8CG137186

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 127,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Tow Hooks Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Rear Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Warranty Warranty Available Comfort Climate Control Seating Split Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.