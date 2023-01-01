$22,880+ tax & licensing
2012 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD CREW CAB SHORT BOX SLT
87,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 154123
- VIN: 3GTP2WE77CG119293
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,000 KM
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6