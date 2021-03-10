Menu
2012 GMC Sierra 1500

196,800 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2012 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

196,800KM
Used
Good Condition
  VIN: 3GTP2VE7XCG117273

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 196,800 KM

2012 GMC Sierra SLE 4WD
BluetoothCruise controlPower windowsPower locksAUX input
Safety $699
Please call or text 647-703-2620
CARVIEW MOTORS INC. (1113 Finch Ave West, behind starbucks) 10am-5pm Monday-Saturday 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Carview Motor

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

