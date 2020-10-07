Menu
2012 GMC Terrain

126,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,600

+ tax & licensing
$12,600

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

2012 GMC Terrain

2012 GMC Terrain

SLT-2,LEATHER,ROOF,AWD,V6

2012 GMC Terrain

SLT-2,LEATHER,ROOF,AWD,V6

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $395

$12,600

+ taxes & licensing

126,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6138117
  • Stock #: 9171
  • VIN: 2GKFLXE59C6209171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance this vehicle from 3.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. 

AUTO REV                  

4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B
TORONTO, ON
M3J 2C2
416-636-7776

TEXT MASSAGE: 416-828-0075 (limited respond)

E.MAIL:AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM

WEB SITE:  https://autorevinc.ca/vehicles/
Monday to Friday – 10:00AM to 7:00PM

Saturdays – 10:00AM to 5:00PM

CLOSED on Sundays

Dear auto rev Inc guest

We are pleased to announce that, we are taking extra measures to keep all of our vehicles sanitized and detailed please remember to respect social distancing inside our store, thank you for your understanding

 Auto rev inc

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

Alternate Numbers
416-828-0075
