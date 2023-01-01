2012 Honda Accord

$8,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 9 , 6 5 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

5519 VIN: 1HGCP2F6XCA801132

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 249,655 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Emergency interior trunk release Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Odometer rear window defogger Front Floor Mats Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning Adjustable front headrests Front Reading Lights Front assist handle Adjustable rear headrests Air filtration Front overhead console Mechanical Power Steering Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar 4.44 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Chrome window trim Variable intermittent front wipers Trim Leather upholstery Convenience Clock Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Seating Heated Driver Seat Comfort Heated Passenger Seat Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS digital odometer 160 watts Front cupholders Radio data system Braking Assist Leather steering wheel trim Front Seatbelt Pretensioners speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution 3-point front seatbelts Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments Front struts Hill holder control ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS TACHOMETER GAUGE 2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL DOOR POCKETS STORAGE FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES JACK AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS AUTO OFF HEADLIGHTS TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S) REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH PASS-THRU ARMRESTS

