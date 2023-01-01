2012 Honda Civic

$13,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 1 , 7 4 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10446708

10446708 Stock #: 6549

6549 VIN: 19XFB2F51CE346296

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6549

Mileage 101,749 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Emergency interior trunk release Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Odometer rear window defogger Front Floor Mats Cargo Area Light Cloth Upholstery Front air conditioning Adjustable front headrests Front Reading Lights Front assist handle Ambient Lighting Dual Vanity Mirrors Adjustable rear headrests Air filtration Mechanical Power Steering Rear Stabilizer Bar Front stabilizer bar 4.44 Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights Steel Wheels Intermittent front wipers Convenience Clock Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS Full wheel covers digital odometer 160 watts Front cupholders Radio data system Braking Assist Front Seatbelt Pretensioners speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution 3-point front seatbelts Multi-function display Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments Driver seat manual adjustments Rear seat folding 1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL FRONT CENTER ARMRESTS INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL DOOR POCKETS STORAGE FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S) DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS AUTO OFF HEADLIGHTS USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT 4 TOTAL SPEAKERS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.