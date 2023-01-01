Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2012 honda civic</div><div>automatic </div><div>ac</div><div>36 days bumper to bumper warranty </div><div>certify no extra charge</div><div>$8950 plus hst</div><div>please visit our websit to see our complete inventory at carviewmotor.ca we are located at 2806 Dufferin St, North York , On , M6B 3R7. please call 416-665-1000 for any inquiry. Thank you. </div>

2012 Honda Civic

153,266 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

  1. 1701012092
  2. 1701012092
  3. 1701012092
  4. 1701012092
  5. 1701012092
  6. 1701012092
  7. 1701012092
  8. 1701012092
  9. 1701012092
  10. 1701012092
  11. 1701012092
  12. 1701012092
  13. 1701012092
  14. 1701012092
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
153,266KM
Used
VIN 2HGFB2F4XCH114745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,266 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 honda civicautomatic ac36 days bumper to bumper warranty certify no extra charge$8950 plus hstplease visit our websit to see our complete inventory at carviewmotor.ca we are located at 2806 Dufferin St, North York , On , M6B 3R7. please call 416-665-1000 for any inquiry. Thank you. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carview Motors

Used 2014 Honda Civic LX for sale in North York, ON
2014 Honda Civic LX 208,523 KM $8,950 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L RES for sale in North York, ON
2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L RES 0 KM $32,950 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic Touring for sale in North York, ON
2015 Honda Civic Touring 0 KM $10,850 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Civic