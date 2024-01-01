$5,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Civic
LX
2012 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-743-1010
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
146,112KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F51CH058008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1128
- Mileage 146,112 KM
Vehicle Description
Rebuilt Title
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment. Looking forward to seeing you !
Please Note: HST and Licensing and Certification is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, TopNotch Auto Sales welcomes it.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Cloth Upholstery
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
4.44 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Intermittent front wipers
Convenience
Clock
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
digital odometer
160 watts
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
Driver seat manual adjustments
Rear seat folding
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
FRONT CENTER ARMRESTS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
AUTO OFF HEADLIGHTS
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Call Dealer
416-743-XXXX(click to show)
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
416-743-1010
2012 Honda Civic