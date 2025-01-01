Menu
Used 2012 Honda Civic LX for sale in North York, ON

2012 Honda Civic

160,434 KM

Details Features

$5,888

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda Civic

LX

13070833

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,434KM
VIN 2HGFB2F46CH038490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 330992
  • Mileage 160,434 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Carview Motors

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
416-665-1000

$5,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2012 Honda Civic