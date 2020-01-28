4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9
416-398-3500
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
JUST ARRIVED! ECO-MODE FUEL SAVER, BLUETOOTH, TINT, AIR-CONDITIONING, TRACTION CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, AUDIO & COMPUTER CONTROLS IN THE STEERING WHEEL, SPECIAL EASY TO READ DASH DISPLAY + MORE!
This well preserved 2012 Honda Civic LX is a great example of the long lasting legendary Honda engineering.
Still runs like new with a clean Carproof too and even safety certification included for your peace of mind.
For even greater convenience and peace of mind we have exclusive extended warranties and financing available for you too.
Give us a call today to book your own appointment to get that kind of fond of Honda feeling.ONTARIO REGISTERED UCDA DEALER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE - WE FINANCE EVERYONE VISIT OUR SHOWROOM TODAY AND BUY YOUR DREAM CAR WITH CONFIDENCE ALL OF OUR CARS COME PRE-SALE INSPECTED & CERTIFIED IMPORT MOTORS CANADA 4254 Chesswood Dr North York, ON M3J 2B9 416-398-3500 Mon to Fri: 10am to 7pm Sat: 10am to 5pm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9