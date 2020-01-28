Menu
2012 Honda Civic

LX Accident Free & Certified!

2012 Honda Civic

LX Accident Free & Certified!

Location

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

Sale Price

$10,395

+ taxes & licensing

  • 155,388KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4543332
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F41CH110566
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey - Light
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

JUST ARRIVED! ECO-MODE FUEL SAVER, BLUETOOTH, TINT, AIR-CONDITIONING, TRACTION CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, AUDIO & COMPUTER CONTROLS IN THE STEERING WHEEL, SPECIAL EASY TO READ DASH DISPLAY + MORE!

This well preserved 2012 Honda Civic LX is a great example of the long lasting legendary Honda engineering.

Still runs like new with a clean Carproof too and even safety certification included for your peace of mind.

For even greater convenience and peace of mind we have exclusive extended warranties and financing available for you too.

Give us a call today to book your own appointment to get that kind of fond of Honda feeling.

ONTARIO REGISTERED UCDA DEALER BUY WITH CONFIDENCE - WE FINANCE EVERYONE VISIT OUR SHOWROOM TODAY AND BUY YOUR DREAM CAR WITH CONFIDENCE ALL OF OUR CARS COME PRE-SALE INSPECTED & CERTIFIED IMPORT MOTORS CANADA  4254 Chesswood Dr North York, ON M3J 2B9 416-398-3500 Mon to Fri: 10am to 7pm Sat: 10am to 5pm

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Bluetooth Connection

Import Motors Canada

Import Motors Canada

4254 Chesswood Dr, North York, ON M3J 2B9

416-398-3500

416-901-4500

