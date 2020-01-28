JUST ARRIVED! ECO-MODE FUEL SAVER, BLUETOOTH, TINT, AIR-CONDITIONING, TRACTION CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, AUDIO & COMPUTER CONTROLS IN THE STEERING WHEEL, SPECIAL EASY TO READ DASH DISPLAY + MORE!

This well preserved 2012 Honda Civic LX is a great example of the long lasting legendary Honda engineering.

Still runs like new with a clean Carproof too and even safety certification included for your peace of mind.

For even greater convenience and peace of mind we have exclusive extended warranties and financing available for you too.

Give us a call today to book your own appointment to get that kind of fond of Honda feeling.