2012 Honda Civic

4dr Auto EX

2012 Honda Civic

4dr Auto EX

Yorkdale Toyota

3080 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6A 2S6

1-416-780-2345

$10,482

+ taxes & licensing

  • 90,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4727148
  • Stock #: P8566
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F55CH055676
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
2012 Honda Civic Gray EX Fresh oil change, Air Conditioning, Alloy Rims, Beige w/Cloth Seat Trim. Recent Arrival! 1.8L I4 SOHC 16V i-VTEC 5-Speed Automatic FWD Odometer is 50293 kilometers below market average! CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Reviews: * Owners say Civic is maneuverable, comfortable and relatively solid to drive, though the driving experience isn't the primary reason most shoppers pick a Civic. Reliability and purchase confidence is highly rated, as is Civic's generous-for-its-size roominess. Owners note generous trunk space, and cargo space, with the rear seats folded. Fuel efficiency and performance are both rated well, too. Many owners, having previous experience owning an older Civic model, purchase newer ones having enjoyed a no-fuss ownership experience. Source: autoTRADER.ca LOW MILEAGE !!
Additional Features
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Yorkdale Toyota

Yorkdale Toyota

3080 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6A 2S6

