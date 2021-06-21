Menu
2012 Honda Civic

242,490 KM

Details

$5,499

+ tax & licensing
$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

LX

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

242,490KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7414862
  VIN: 2HGFB2F49CH051038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 242,490 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Honda Civic
ONE OWNER!! NO ACCIDENTS!!
BluetoothAUX inputCruise control
Safety available for $599

1-3 YEAR WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR ALL VEHICLES, NO MATTER MILEAGE, CONDITION.


 


WE FINANCE WITH 0 DOWN! (O.A.C)


 


For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive.


 


Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.


 


647-703-2620


 


CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Avenue W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD) 


 


Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Carview Motor

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

