2012 Honda Civic

245,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

Location

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

245,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9579973
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F43CH121052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 245,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 HONDA CIVIC

 

 

certified  

 

The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety,Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.

-- Fully Certified.

 

CARVIEW MOTORS INK.

 

--    Up to 3 Years warranty available,NO MATTER MILLEAGE,CONDITION.

 

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 

--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

--     We're located @

 

-- 1270 Finch Avenue W

 

-- M3J 3J7 (FINCH & TANGIERS Rd)

 

-- CARVIEW MOTORS INC.

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

 

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 

--     HAGGLE FREE 

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

-- WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

 

-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

 

-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,

 

-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-435-8255

 

-- Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

