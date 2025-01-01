$12,950+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda CR-V
EX-L
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-879-7113
$12,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
170,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H72CH107479
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1401
- Mileage 170,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2012 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD has all the hallmarks of a vehicle built for real life---reliable, versatile, and ready to handle everything from daily commutes to weekend getaways. this Canadian-made SUV has proven its dedication and is more than up to the task of many miles ahead.*** FINISHED in WHITE with BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR
Equipped with Honda's confident All-Wheel Drive system, this CR-V is designed to inspire assurance behind the wheel---rain, snow, or shine. It handles unpredictable Canadian seasons with ease, while fuel efficiency remains a strong suit, making it a smart pick for families and solo commuters alike.
Inside, comfort meets convenience with a luxurious leather interior, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and a power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support. The cabin offers room to stretch out, pack up, or pile in---thanks to its versatile rear bench seat and a cargo area complete with a retractable shade. Whether you're picking up groceries, dropping the kids off at practice, or heading out of town, this CR-V is geared to handle everyday life smoothly.
A power sunroof brings in fresh air and sunshine when the skies allow, while features like satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system make every drive a little more enjoyable. Steering wheel-mounted audio controls keep everything right at your fingertips, allowing you to stay focused on the road ahead.
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA **** Financing is available!**** All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.- If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Rearview monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Retractable cargo cover
Conversation mirror
Front overhead console
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Chrome window trim
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Trim
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
4.44 Axle Ratio
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
speed sensitive volume control
3-point front seatbelts
Multi-function display
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
Hill holder control
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
1 SUBWOOFER
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH PASS-THRU ARMRESTS
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
7 TOTAL SPEAKERS
328 WATTS
BLACK ROOF RACK CROSSBARS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
2012 Honda CR-V