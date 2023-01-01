$16,480+ tax & licensing
2012 Honda Pilot
4WD 4dr Touring
Location
2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1
192,118KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10108860
- Stock #: 506015
- VIN: 5FNYF4H98CB506015
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 192,118 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Touring , Fully Loaded , Navigation , Backup Camera , Leather , sunroofnull
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Roof Rails
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Pwr moonroof w/tilt
Front & rear splash guards
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
P235/60R18 all-season tires
T165/80/D17 compact spare tire
Multi-reflector halogen headlights w/auto-on/off
Acoustic windshield
Pwr tailgate w/lift-up glass hatch
Interior
Security System
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear Window Defroster
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Overhead sunglass storage
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
outside temp display
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
4-way pwr passenger seat
Maintenance Minder system
HomeLink universal garage door opener
2nd row integrated sunshades
Active front head restraints
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Conversation mirror
2nd row folding centre armrest
Multifunctional centre console storage
Leather-wrapped IP-mounted shifter
2nd & 3rd row heater ducts
Pwr windows w/auto-up/down
Safety
Brake Assist
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Hill start assist
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
2nd & 3rd row lower anchors & tethers for children (LATCH)
Side curtain airbags on all rows w/rollover sensor
Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system
2nd & 3rd row 3-point seat belts
Mechanical
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
MacPherson strut front suspension
Drive-by-wire throttle
Active noise cancellation (ANC)
Variable Cylinder Management (VCM)
Active control engine mount system (ACM)
3.5L SOHC MPFI 24-valve i-VTEC V6 engine
5-speed automatic transmission w/grade logic control
Multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arms
Chrome exhaust finishers
HD automatic transmission cooler
Variable Torque Management (VTM-4) 4-wheel drive system
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated glass antenna
XM satellite radio -inc: (3) month subscription
Additional Features
18 ALLOY WHEELS
Chrome Body Side Mouldings
driver pwr lumbar
Body-coloured front & rear parking sensors
adjustable anchors
Integrated trailer hitch w/trailer harness
Song By Voice
integrated turn indicators
Dual front dual-stage
dual-threshold airbags
Front 3-point seat belts -inc: automatic tensioning system
Cargo area -inc: cargo net
tie-down anchors
storage well
Folding body-coloured heated pwr mirrors -inc: memory
Leather-trimmed heated front bucket seats -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat w/memory
Honda satellite-linked navigation system -inc: trilingual voice recognition
multi-view rearview camera w/display guidelines
2555 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2P1