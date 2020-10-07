2012 Honda Pilot

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Clock Front Floor Mats Intermittent rear wiper External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Variable intermittent front wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Compass Trip Computer Video Remote Control Exterior Alloy Wheels Roof Rack Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Trim Leather upholstery Leather shift knob trim Windows rear window defogger Rear Privacy Glass Comfort Automatic climate control Heated Passenger Seat Cargo Area Light Adjustable front headrests Ambient Lighting Dual front air conditioning zones Air filtration Front overhead console Seating Heated Driver Seat

Additional Features WIRELESS HEADPHONES 4-Wheel ABS SURROUND SOUND Rear Stabilizer Bar Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Front Reading Lights REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL Front assist handle Rearview Camera System Front cupholders Radio data system Cylinder Deactivation Braking Assist Leather steering wheel trim Adjustable rear headrests Dual Tip Exhaust Heated Side Mirrors FRONT PARKING SENSORS Front Seatbelt Pretensioners speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Door courtesy lights Conversation mirror Rearview monitor Leather door trim 3-point front seatbelts Class III Trailer Hitch 4.31 Axle Ratio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Trailer Wiring 10 total speakers Multi-function display Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor 2-stage unlocking doors Hill holder control Real time traffic 115V POWER OUTLET(S) BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE 2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY PRE-WIRED FOR PHONE PHONE UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS ALARM WITH REMOTE ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS 6 DISC IN-DASH CD 2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS 3 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS 3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS 1 SUBWOOFER ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF MP3 AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING MANUAL FLIP-UP LIFTGATE WINDOW HARD DRIVE NAVIGATION SYSTEM CHROME BODY SIDE MOLDINGS 4 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADE SEPARATE REAR AUDIO THIRD ROW REAR VENTS DVD PLAYER VIDEO SYSTEM FRONT MUDGUARDS REAR VIDEO MONITOR LOCATION SPLIT THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING 15GB HARD DRIVE 650 WATTS

