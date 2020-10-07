Menu
2012 Honda Pilot

139,533 KM

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
TOURING*NAVIGATION*REAR VIEW CAMERA*7-PASS*DVD*CER

TOURING*NAVIGATION*REAR VIEW CAMERA*7-PASS*DVD*CER

5 St. Regis Cres, Unit 5, North York, ON M3J 1Y9

139,533KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6087543
  • Stock #: 3995
  • VIN: 5FNYF4H98CB503339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,533 KM

Vehicle Description

MODENA FINE CARS IS PLEASED TO OFFER THIS STUNNING 2012 HONDA PILOT TOURING , LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE, CARFAX AVAILABLE, FINISHED IN WHITE EXTERIOR ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, THIS BEAUTIFUL 2012 HONDA PILOT TOURING COMES FULLY LOADED WITH NAVIGATION,REAR VIEW CAMERA, DVD, BLUETOOTH, 7-PASSANGER, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS AND MUCH MORE. MUST SEE VERY WELL MAINTAINED RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!! THE CAR WILL BE SOLD FULLY CERTIFIED AND E-TEST INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY DIFFERENT TYPES OF CREDIT SITUATIONS : GOOD CREDIT , BAD CREDIT, AND NEW CREDIT, STARTING FROM 4.9%! UP TO 4 YRS WARRANTY AVAIL.! Proud member of the UCDA OMVIC registered dealer.

Modena Fine Cars, a family owned and operated business who has been dedicated to serving the Greater Toronto area.
Located at 5 St Regis Cres.N. unit#5 in the heart of North York Ontario
we pride ourselves with our unique selection of pre-owned vehicles,On a daily basis we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price.
we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase. All our vehicles fully certified and inspected. We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience at Modena Fine Cars.
Feel free to come by today to view our showroom and speak with one of our dedicated sales staff. Or feel free to call us at any time.
Visit our website for more inventory WWW.MODENAFINECARS.COM.

THANK YOU FOR VIEWING THIS AD FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT US 647-896-3443, Open 6 DAYS A WEEK, MON-THURS: 10AM TO 7PM ,FRIDAY: 10AM TO 6PM SATURDAY: 10AM TO 6PM ,SUNDAY:BY APPOINTMENT. MODENA FINE CARS INC. 5 ST REGIS CRES UNIT#5 TORONTO, ONTARIO UNIT 5 M3J 1Y9, LOCATED NEAR KEELE AND SHEPPARD CALL MARK @ 647-896-3443.

We serve most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal and more.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Clock
Front Floor Mats
Intermittent rear wiper
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Variable intermittent front wipers
AM/FM Radio
Compass
Trip Computer
Video Remote Control
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
rear window defogger
Rear Privacy Glass
Automatic climate control
Heated Passenger Seat
Cargo Area Light
Adjustable front headrests
Ambient Lighting
Dual front air conditioning zones
Air filtration
Front overhead console
Heated Driver Seat
WIRELESS HEADPHONES
4-Wheel ABS
SURROUND SOUND
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Front Reading Lights
REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL
Front assist handle
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Cylinder Deactivation
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Adjustable rear headrests
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
FRONT PARKING SENSORS
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Door courtesy lights
Conversation mirror
Rearview monitor
Leather door trim
3-point front seatbelts
Class III Trailer Hitch
4.31 Axle Ratio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trailer Wiring
10 total speakers
Multi-function display
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
2-stage unlocking doors
Hill holder control
Real time traffic
115V POWER OUTLET(S)
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARGO TIE-DOWN ANCHORS AND HOOKS STORAGE
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
2 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
PRE-WIRED FOR PHONE PHONE
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
ALARM WITH REMOTE ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
6 DISC IN-DASH CD
2 DRIVER MEMORIZED SETTINGS
3 THIRD ROW HEADRESTS
3-POINT THIRD ROW SEATBELTS
1 SUBWOOFER
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
MP3 AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
MANUAL FLIP-UP LIFTGATE WINDOW
HARD DRIVE NAVIGATION SYSTEM
CHROME BODY SIDE MOLDINGS
4 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
SINGLE REAR AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADE
SEPARATE REAR AUDIO
THIRD ROW REAR VENTS
DVD PLAYER VIDEO SYSTEM
FRONT MUDGUARDS
REAR VIDEO MONITOR LOCATION
SPLIT THIRD ROW SEAT FOLDING
15GB HARD DRIVE
650 WATTS

