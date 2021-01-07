Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Honda Pilot

240,000 KM

Details Description

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motor

647-703-2620

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Pilot

2012 Honda Pilot

EXL

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Pilot

EXL

Location

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-703-2620

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

240,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6539097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 240,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Carview

2012

 

Fully Loaded

 

EXL

 

AWD

 

For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory, please do not hesitate to call us or come in for a test drive. Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

Call Us: 416-879-6994

CARVIEW MOTORS INC. 1113 Finch Ave W M3J 2P7 (FINCH & CHESSWOOD)

Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00 

Sunday by appointment

Safety and tax are not included in asking price

All credits are approved

 

Call or text me 4168796994 Samir

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carview Motor

2008 Mazda CX-7
 154,675 KM
$3,999 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Veloste...
 132,000 KM
$6,490 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Silve...
 122,000 KM
$16,900 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motor

Carview Motor

Carview Motor

1113 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 2E5

Call Dealer

647-703-XXXX

(click to show)

647-703-2620

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory