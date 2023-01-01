2012 Hyundai Elantra

$9,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 0 , 0 9 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10287966

10287966 Stock #: 6048

6048 VIN: 5NPDH4AE3CH083510

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6048

Mileage 130,093 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Emergency interior trunk release Power Options Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Daytime Running Lights Variable intermittent front wipers Black window trim Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Interior Power Door Locks Trip Odometer Cargo Area Light Adjustable front headrests Front Reading Lights Front assist handle Adjustable rear headrests Air filtration Manual day/night rearview mirror Convenience Clock External temperature display Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS digital odometer Front cupholders Braking Assist Heated Side Mirrors speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution 3-point front seatbelts 1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS SECOND ROW REAR VENTS TACHOMETER GAUGE 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE FUEL FILLER DOOR RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING DIAMETER 23 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS INFLATOR KIT SPARE TIRE KIT SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S) 2.90 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT 14.2 STEERING RATIO 172 WATTS COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.