Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>EXTREMELY LOW KMS 2012 HYUNDAI ELANTRA LIMITEDw/ NAVI, BEAUTIFUL CAR OWNED BY ELDERLY LADY, KEPT IN TIP TOP SHAPE! VEHICLE IS SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR $10,299 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED,FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A CARFAX HISTORY REPORT, PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904</p><p> </p><p>Auto Resale Inc </p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave</p><p>647-862-7904</p>

2012 Hyundai Elantra

73,550 KM

Details Description Features

$10,299

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Hyundai Elantra

Limited Auto W/Navi *CLEANCARFAX*

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Elantra

Limited Auto W/Navi *CLEANCARFAX*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

  1. 1723936141
  2. 1723936165
  3. 1723936165
  4. 1723936165
  5. 1723936165
  6. 1723936165
  7. 1723936165
  8. 1723936165
  9. 1723936164
  10. 1723936165
  11. 1723936165
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,299

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
73,550KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE0CH144909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 73,550 KM

Vehicle Description

EXTREMELY LOW KMS 2012 HYUNDAI ELANTRA LIMITEDw/ NAVI, BEAUTIFUL CAR OWNED BY ELDERLY LADY, KEPT IN TIP TOP SHAPE! VEHICLE IS SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR $10,299 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED,FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A CARFAX HISTORY REPORT, PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

 

Auto Resale Inc 

56 Martin Ross Ave

647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT AWD *CERTIFIED*7 SEATR* for sale in North York, ON
2017 Ford Explorer XLT AWD *CERTIFIED*7 SEATR* 153,780 KM $16,300 + tax & lic
Used 2013 MINI Cooper Countryman John Cooper Works AWD *CERTIFIED** for sale in North York, ON
2013 MINI Cooper Countryman John Cooper Works AWD *CERTIFIED** 144,670 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4X4 *CERTIFIED*MINT* for sale in North York, ON
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee LIMITED 4X4 *CERTIFIED*MINT* 223,680 KM $12,899 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-862-XXXX

(click to show)

647-862-7904

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,299

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Elantra