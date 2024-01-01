$10,299+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Elantra
Limited Auto W/Navi *CLEANCARFAX*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$10,299
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,550 KM
Vehicle Description
EXTREMELY LOW KMS 2012 HYUNDAI ELANTRA LIMITEDw/ NAVI, BEAUTIFUL CAR OWNED BY ELDERLY LADY, KEPT IN TIP TOP SHAPE! VEHICLE IS SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR $10,299 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED,FINANCING AVAILABLE! TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE OR REQUEST A CARFAX HISTORY REPORT, PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
