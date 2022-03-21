Menu
2012 Hyundai Elantra

209,000 KM

Details Features

$4,998

+ tax & licensing
$4,998

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2012 Hyundai Elantra

2012 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

2012 Hyundai Elantra

4DR SDN AUTO GL

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$4,998

+ taxes & licensing

209,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8732783
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE2CH119252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

