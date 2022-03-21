$4,998+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Elantra
4DR SDN AUTO GL
Location
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
209,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8732783
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE2CH119252
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 209,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Automatic
FWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
