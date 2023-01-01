Menu
Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 20 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you ! <br>Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price

2012 Hyundai Genesis

187,733 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Genesis

3.8L V6 NAVIGATION SERVICE RECORDS FULLY CERTIFIED

2012 Hyundai Genesis

3.8L V6 NAVIGATION SERVICE RECORDS FULLY CERTIFIED

Location

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

187,733KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHGC4DD7CU169175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 187,733 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ashtray
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering
3.91 Axle Ratio
Push-Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim

Convenience

Clock

Seating

Heated Driver Seat

Comfort

Heated Passenger Seat

Exterior

Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Front fog lights

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Dual front armrests
Acoustic laminated glass
Body-color body side moldings
Front struts
Rear seat folding
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DIAMETER 25 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
15.7 STEERING RATIO
3.0 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
WOOD CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
WOOD DASH TRIM
WOOD DOOR TRIM
DIAMETER 18 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
LEATHER INTERIOR ACCENTS
DUAL LEVEL CENTER CONSOLE
4 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
SILVER WINDOW TRIM
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

2012 Hyundai Genesis