$8,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2012 Hyundai Genesis
3.8L V6 NAVIGATION SERVICE RECORDS FULLY CERTIFIED
2012 Hyundai Genesis
3.8L V6 NAVIGATION SERVICE RECORDS FULLY CERTIFIED
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-736-8000
$8,950
+ taxes & licensing
187,733KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHGC4DD7CU169175
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour "
- Interior Colour "
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 187,733 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 20 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Emergency interior trunk release
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ashtray
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Mechanical
Power Steering
3.91 Axle Ratio
Push-Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Convenience
Clock
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Exterior
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Front fog lights
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Dual front armrests
Acoustic laminated glass
Body-color body side moldings
Front struts
Rear seat folding
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DIAMETER 25 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
15.7 STEERING RATIO
3.0 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
WOOD CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
WOOD DASH TRIM
WOOD DOOR TRIM
DIAMETER 18 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
LEATHER INTERIOR ACCENTS
DUAL LEVEL CENTER CONSOLE
4 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
SILVER WINDOW TRIM
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Vision Fine Cars
2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class CLA 45 AMG 123,851 KM $23,950 + tax & lic
2013 Audi Q5 2.0T quattro Premium 169,435 KM $14,950 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue SL PLATINUM SL/ PROPILOT ASSIST 97,497 KM $21,950 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Vision Fine Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Call Dealer
416-736-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vision Fine Cars
416-736-8000
2012 Hyundai Genesis