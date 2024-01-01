Menu
2012 Hyundai Genesis

254,151 KM

$7,990

+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Genesis

PREMIUM ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!

2012 Hyundai Genesis

PREMIUM ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!

Location

First Choice Motors

1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-407-9528

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

254,151KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHGC4DD1CU164747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7166
  • Mileage 254,151 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to First Choice Motors, the largest car dealership in Toronto of pre-owned cars, SUVs, and vans priced between $5000-$15,000. With an impressive inventory of over 300 vehicles in stock, we are dedicated to providing our customers with a vast selection of affordable and reliable options.

We're thrilled to offer a used 2012 Hyundai Genesis PREMIUM, blue color with 254,000km (STK#7166) This vehicle was $8990 NOW ON SALE FOR $7990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Navigation
- Bluetooth
- Reverse camera
- Alloy wheels
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning

At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.

Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.

At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!

All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Emergency interior trunk release

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ashtray
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering
3.91 Axle Ratio
Push-Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim

Convenience

Clock

Seating

Heated Driver Seat

Comfort

Heated Passenger Seat

Exterior

Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Front fog lights

Additional Features

4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Heated Side Mirrors
Solar-tinted glass
3-point front seatbelts
Dual front armrests
Body-color body side moldings
Front struts
Rear seat folding
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
KEYLESS ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DIAMETER 25 MM FRONT STABILIZER BAR
SPEED SENSITIVE FRONT WIPERS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
TWO 12V POWER OUTLET(S)
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
15.7 STEERING RATIO
3.0 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
WOOD CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
WOOD DASH TRIM
WOOD DOOR TRIM
DIAMETER 18 MM REAR STABILIZER BAR
LEATHER INTERIOR ACCENTS
DUAL LEVEL CENTER CONSOLE
4 PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
SILVER WINDOW TRIM
LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
ACOUSTIC WINDSHIELD LAMINATED GLASS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

First Choice Motors

First Choice Motors

1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5

647-407-9528

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

First Choice Motors

647-407-9528

2012 Hyundai Genesis