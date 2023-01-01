$11,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
First Choice Motors
647-407-9528
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
LIMITED ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!
Location
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
647-407-9528
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
185,641KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10052433
- Stock #: 6153
- VIN: 5XYZHDAG3CG144420
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6153
- Mileage 185,641 KM
Vehicle Description
We're thrilled to offer a used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe LIMITED, white color with 185,000km (STK#6153) This vehicle was $12990 NOW ON SALE FOR $11990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Leather Seats
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Bluetooth
- Alloy wheels
- All wheel drive
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
ashtray
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Leatherette door trim
Front assist handle
Woodgrain interior accents
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Door courtesy lights
Front overhead console
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
3.20 Axle Ratio
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Auto ON/OFF Headlights
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Black window trim
Trim
Leather upholstery
Leather shift knob trim
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Simulated wood center console trim
Powertrain
Center limited slip differential
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Simulated wood dash trim
Heated Side Mirrors
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Lighter element
3-point front seatbelts
Aluminum door sill trim
Trailer Wiring
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Heated windshield wiper rests
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
115V POWER OUTLET(S)
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
PRE-WIRED FOR PHONE PHONE
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
BLACK BODY SIDE MOLDINGS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
FRONT SOLAR-TINTED GLASS
FUEL FILLER DOOR RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH STORAGE ARMRESTS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
172 WATTS
CLOTH UPHOLSTERY ACCENTS
BODY-COLOR ROOF RACK CROSSBARS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From First Choice Motors
First Choice Motors
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5