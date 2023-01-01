Menu
Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL Premium for sale in North York, ON

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

221,523 KM

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL Premium

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL Premium

Location

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

221,523KM
Used
VIN 5XYZG3AB7CG094770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 221,523 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-XXXX

416-665-1000

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe