2012 INFINITI G37 XS AWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL NO ACCIDENT VEHICLE WITH ALL THE OPTIONS!! VEHICLE HAS 17 ALLOY RIMS WITH SNOW TIRES, GPS NAVIGATION, RETRACTABLE SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, REARVIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, PRISTINE LEATHER INTERIOR,  NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS! AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE INSANELY LOW PRICE OF $13,899 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!  **APPOINTMENT ONLY** TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

2012 Infiniti G37

166,360 KM

$13,599

+ tax & licensing
2012 Infiniti G37

X S AWD *SAFETY INCL*CLEAN CARFAX**MINT**

12293358

2012 Infiniti G37

X S AWD *SAFETY INCL*CLEAN CARFAX**MINT**

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

  1. 1742330080
  2. 1742330080
  3. 1742330080
  4. 1742330080
  5. 1742330080
  6. 1742330080
  7. 1742330080
  8. 1742330080
  9. 1742330080
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,599

+ taxes & licensing

Used
166,360KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1CV6EL6CM470070

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 166,360 KM

*SAFETY CERT. INCLUDED*NO ACCIDENTS!!!*RARE LOWKMS*FINANCING AVAILABLE* 

2012 INFINITI G37 XS AWD FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL NO ACCIDENT VEHICLE WITH ALL THE OPTIONS!! VEHICLE HAS 17" ALLOY RIMS WITH SNOW TIRES, GPS NAVIGATION, RETRACTABLE SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, REARVIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, HEATED SEATS, PRISTINE LEATHER INTERIOR,  NO REPORTED ACCIDENTS! AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE INSANELY LOW PRICE OF $13,899 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!  **APPOINTMENT ONLY** TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 

 

Auto Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave

North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Automatic High Beams

Bluetooth Connection

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
$13,599

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2012 Infiniti G37