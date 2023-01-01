2012 Infiniti G37

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,888 + taxes & licensing 8 6 , 2 2 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9592099

9592099 VIN: JN1CV6EL0CM473031

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 86,225 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Seating Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.