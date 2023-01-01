Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Infiniti G37

86,225 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

Contact Seller
2012 Infiniti G37

2012 Infiniti G37

2dr x AWD-NAV |CAM |2 X TIRE |SUNROOF |BOSE

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Infiniti G37

2dr x AWD-NAV |CAM |2 X TIRE |SUNROOF |BOSE

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

  1. 1675811205
  2. 1675811205
  3. 1675811205
  4. 1675811205
  5. 1675811205
  6. 1675811204
  7. 1675811204
  8. 1675811205
  9. 1675811204
  10. 1675811205
  11. 1675811205
  12. 1675811204
  13. 1675811081
  14. 1675811204
  15. 1675811204
  16. 1675811204
  17. 1675811205
  18. 1675811205
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

86,225KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9592099
  • VIN: JN1CV6EL0CM473031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 86,225 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Infiniti G37 AWD- Navigation, Backup camera, Sunroof, Bose Sound, Parking sensor, Heated seat , Memory seat , Radar cruise control, Keyless, Push start, Bluetooth and More.

 

2 Set of Tires ***

Winter (Michelin Like New) 

Summer (Bridgestone) 

 

Odometer: 86,225 KM 

 

Includes 2 Sets of Keys.

 

We speak your language: English, French, Spanish, Farsi, Arabic, Assyrian, Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu & Shona.

 

Call Us: (416) 766-6226

 

Monaco Motorcars Inc.

 

Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

 

Business Hours:

 

Monday: Friday: 10am - 8pm

 

Saturday : 10am - 5pm

 

Sunday : 11am - 4pm

 

www.MonacoMotorcars.com

 

Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/

 

All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. An additional cost of $595 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from.

 

We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls.

 

CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excludes HST and Licensing Fees. We always make the effort to ensure all information on listings is accurate. Monaco Motorcars in not responsible for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on listings. Price may change without notice. Please contact us and verify any information.Business Hours: (Monday – Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday 12pm to 5pm) excluding statutory holidays.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Proximity Key
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

2012 Infiniti G37 2d...
 86,225 KM
$19,888 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Sonata ...
 222,000 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 135,000 KM
$27,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-6226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory