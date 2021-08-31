+ taxes & licensing
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2012 Jaguar XJ L Portfolio Package, a Truly Luxurious Experience !
AMAZING CONDITION, this 2012 Jaguar XJ L comes with a 5 LITRE 8 CYLINDER that puts out 385 HORSEPOWER.
Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, MASSAGE FRONT SEATS, DUAL SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.
"The Jaguar XJ's interior is exquisite. Not only is the design unique and appealing from an aesthetic standpoint, but the craftsmanship and materials are beyond reproach. Parallels to
Bentley are not unwarranted," (edumunds.com).
Driving aids include: NAVIGATION and BACK UP CAMERA.
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
