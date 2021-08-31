Menu
2012 Jaguar XJ

124,974 KM

Details Description Features

$22,950

+ tax & licensing
Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

XJL

Location

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

124,974KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7692283
  • VIN: SAJXA2GB1CLV39259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,974 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Jaguar XJ L Portfolio Package, a Truly Luxurious Experience !

 

AMAZING CONDITION, this 2012 Jaguar XJ L comes with a 5 LITRE 8 CYLINDER that puts out 385 HORSEPOWER.

 

Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED FRONT AND REAR SEATS, MASSAGE FRONT SEATS, DUAL SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING STEREO SYSTEM.

 

"The Jaguar XJ's interior is exquisite. Not only is the design unique and appealing from an aesthetic standpoint, but the craftsmanship and materials are beyond reproach. Parallels to 

Bentley are not unwarranted," (edumunds.com).

 

Driving aids include: NAVIGATION and BACK UP CAMERA.

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Seat-Massage

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

