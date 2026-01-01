$10,999+ taxes & licensing
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited
Location
Komfort Motors
24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2
647-685-3345
Advertised Unfit
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 245,000 KM
Vehicle Description
DISCLAIMER: Vehicle not yet certified. Certification available for an additional $999+hst
$10,999+HST/LICENSING
Optional Certification includes:
•6 Month Warranty (Powertrain up to $1000 per claim)
•30 Day Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty
•Underbody Rustproofing
•Synthetic Oil & Filter Change
•New Suspension/Brakes/Tire Guarantee
•Professional In & Out Detailing Package
*GOOD ON GAS*
HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL
ON PARLE FRANÇAIS
إحنا بنتكلم عربي
*RUNS & DRIVES GREAT. NO CHECK ENGINE LIGHTS. NO OIL LEAKS*
2012 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LIMITED
*245,000KM*
*DEALER MAINTAINED*
Clean Title & CARFAX Available
(647)685-3345
John Taraboulsi
#24
4544 DUFFERIN ST, M3H 5X2
TORONTO, ON
HTTPS://KOMFORTMOTORS.COM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Komfort Motors
Email Komfort Motors
Komfort Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-685-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
647-685-3345