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<p> </p><p> </p><p>DISCLAIMER: Vehicle not yet certified. Certification available for an additional $999+hst</p><p> </p><p>$10,999+HST/LICENSING</p><p> </p><p>Optional Certification includes:</p><p>•6 Month Warranty (Powertrain up to $1000 per claim)</p><p>•30 Day Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty</p><p>•Underbody Rustproofing</p><p>•Synthetic Oil & Filter Change</p><p>•New Suspension/Brakes/Tire Guarantee</p><p>•Professional In & Out Detailing Package</p><p> </p><p>*GOOD ON GAS*</p><p> </p><p> </p><p>HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL</p><p>ON PARLE FRANÇAIS</p><p>إحنا بنتكلم عربي</p><p> </p><p>*RUNS & DRIVES GREAT. NO CHECK ENGINE LIGHTS. NO OIL LEAKS*</p><p> </p><p>2012 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LIMITED</p><p> </p><p>*245,000KM*</p><p>*DEALER MAINTAINED*</p><p> </p><p>Clean Title & CARFAX Available</p><p> </p><p>(647)685-3345</p><p>John Taraboulsi</p><p> </p><p>#24</p><p>4544 DUFFERIN ST, M3H 5X2</p><p>TORONTO, ON</p><p> </p><p><a href=HTTPS://KOMFORTMOTORS.COM>HTTPS://KOMFORTMOTORS.COM</a></p><p> </p>

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

245,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14163589

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Komfort Motors

24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2

647-685-3345

  1. 1779842244
  2. 1779842244
  3. 1779842244
  4. 1779842244
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $999
Sale

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
245,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RJFBG7CC217257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 245,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

 

DISCLAIMER: Vehicle not yet certified. Certification available for an additional $999+hst

 

$10,999+HST/LICENSING

 

Optional Certification includes:

•6 Month Warranty (Powertrain up to $1000 per claim)

•30 Day Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty

•Underbody Rustproofing

•Synthetic Oil & Filter Change

•New Suspension/Brakes/Tire Guarantee

•Professional In & Out Detailing Package

 

*GOOD ON GAS*

 

 

HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL

ON PARLE FRANÇAIS

إحنا بنتكلم عربي

 

*RUNS & DRIVES GREAT. NO CHECK ENGINE LIGHTS. NO OIL LEAKS*

 

2012 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LIMITED

 

*245,000KM*

*DEALER MAINTAINED*

 

Clean Title & CARFAX Available

 

(647)685-3345

John Taraboulsi

 

#24

4544 DUFFERIN ST, M3H 5X2

TORONTO, ON

 

HTTPS://KOMFORTMOTORS.COM

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Komfort Motors

Komfort Motors

24-4544 Dufferin St, North York, ON M3H 5X2
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647-685-3345

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$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Komfort Motors

647-685-3345

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee