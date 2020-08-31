Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Jeep Patriot

107,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,400

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,400

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Rev Inc.

416-636-7776

Contact Seller
2012 Jeep Patriot

2012 Jeep Patriot

NORTH,NO ACCIDENT,AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Jeep Patriot

NORTH,NO ACCIDENT,AUTO

Location

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

416-636-7776

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $395

$8,400

+ taxes & licensing

107,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5743545
  • VIN: 1C4NJPAB5CD609190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 JEEP PATRIOT,NORTH ,NO ACCIDENT

VERY CLEAN VEHICLE, 4 CYLINDERS, 2.4L AUTOMATIC, POWER OPTIONS, A/C, EXCELLENT RUN AND DRIVE,CLEAN  CAR FAX PROVIDED.NO ACCIDENT,

THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED AND DETAILED FOR $395

UP TO 3 YEARS WARRANTY AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE ON THIS VEHICLE.FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CALL US NOW AT 416-636-7776

WHOLESALE PRICE IS AVAILABLE FOR ALL UNITS IN STOCK

We finance all types of credit. Visit https://autorevinc.ca/financing/

To SUBMIT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION! (Approvals within 2 business hours). Finance this vehicle from 3.99%. O.A.C.*High risk rates vary. You can also call 416-636-7776 now to apply for financing. 

AUTO REV                  

4457 Chesswood Dr UNIT B
TORONTO, ON
M3J 2C2
416-636-7776

TEXT MASSAGE: 416-828-0075 (limited respond)

E.MAIL:AUTOREVINC@GMAIL.COM

WEB SITE:  https://autorevinc.ca/vehicles/
Monday to Friday – 10:00AM to 7:00PM

Saturdays – 10:00AM to 5:00PM

CLOSED on Sundays

Dear auto rev Inc guest

We are pleased to announce that, we are taking extra measures to keep all of our vehicles sanitized and detailed please remember to respect social distancing inside our store, thank you for your understanding

 Auto rev inc

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Rev Inc.

2010 Mazda MAZDA6 GS...
 57,000 KM
$7,900 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz S...
 80,000 KM
$33,500 + tax & lic
2013 GMC Terrain SLE...
 77,000 KM
$14,900 + tax & lic

Email Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

Auto Rev Inc.

4457 Chesswood Drive Unit B, North York, ON M3J 2C2

Call Dealer

416-636-XXXX

(click to show)

416-636-7776

Alternate Numbers
416-828-0075
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory