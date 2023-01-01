2012 Jeep Wrangler

$16,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 3 , 8 1 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10239314

10239314 Stock #: 6376

6376 VIN: 1C4BJWDG2CL272102

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 6376

Mileage 193,818 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Dual front airbags Roll Stability Control Mechanical Power Steering Front Tow Hooks Front stabilizer bar 3.21 Axle Ratio Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Compass Front Floor Mats Front air conditioning Front Reading Lights Dual Vanity Mirrors Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Trim Cloth Upholstery Exterior Halogen Headlights Front fog lights Variable intermittent front wipers Convenience External temperature display Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS Front cupholders Braking Assist Electronic brakeforce distribution Skid plate(s) Rear seat folding ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD TACHOMETER GAUGE 1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH 12V POWER OUTLET(S) 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL DOOR POCKETS STORAGE SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS 0.47 REAR BRAKE WIDTH HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT MANUAL HI-LO 4WD SELECTOR 2 FRONT HEADRESTS 2 REAR HEADRESTS ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS 140 AMPS ALTERNATOR BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS OUTSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION SOFT TOP REMOVABLE ROOF FRONT DRIVER AND PASSENGER TINTED GLASS COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS DRIVER ONLY SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS HILL ASCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST SIDE-HINGED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.