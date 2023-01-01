$16,990+ tax & licensing
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
First Choice Motors
647-407-9528
2012 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited SPORT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!
Location
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
193,818KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10239314
- VIN: 1C4BJWDG2CL272102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
We're thrilled to offer a used 2012 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport, black color with 194,000km (STK#6376) This vehicle was $18490 NOW ON SALE FOR $16990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Alloy wheels
- 4 wheel drive
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Dual front airbags
Roll Stability Control
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Tow Hooks
Front stabilizer bar
3.21 Axle Ratio
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Compass
Front Floor Mats
Front air conditioning
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Trim
Cloth Upholstery
Exterior
Halogen Headlights
Front fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Convenience
External temperature display
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Skid plate(s)
Rear seat folding
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
CENTER 3-POINT REAR SEATBELTS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
SINGLE DISC IN-DASH CD
TACHOMETER GAUGE
1.1 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
12V POWER OUTLET(S)
6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
DOOR POCKETS STORAGE
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
0.47 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
MANUAL HI-LO 4WD SELECTOR
2 FRONT HEADRESTS
2 REAR HEADRESTS
ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
140 AMPS ALTERNATOR
BLACK FENDER LIP MOLDINGS
OUTSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
SOFT TOP REMOVABLE ROOF
FRONT DRIVER AND PASSENGER TINTED GLASS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
DRIVER ONLY SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HILL ASCENT OFF-ROAD DRIVING ASSIST
SIDE-HINGED REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
