2012 Kia Rio
LX ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
1113 Finch Ave. West, North York, ON M3J 2E5
102,217KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- VIN: KNADM5A32C6710625
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
Vehicle Description
We're thrilled to offer a used 2012 Kia Rio LX, brown color with 102,000km (STK#6383) This vehicle was $9990 NOW ON SALE FOR $8990. It is equipped with the following features:
- Automatic Transmission
- Power windows
- Power locks
- Power mirrors
- Air Conditioning
At First Choice Motors, we believe in providing quality vehicles that our customers can depend on. All our vehicles come with a 36-day FULL COVERAGE warranty. We also offer additional warranty options up to 5 years for our customers who want extra peace of mind.
Furthermore, all our vehicles are sold fully certified with brand new brakes rotors and pads, a fresh oil change, and brand new set of all-season tires installed & balanced. You can be confident that this car is in excellent condition and ready to hit the road.
At First Choice Motors, we believe that everyone deserves a chance to own a reliable and affordable vehicle. That's why we offer financing options with low interest rates starting at 7.9% O.A.C. We're proud to approve all customers, including those with bad credit, no credit, students, and even 9 socials. Our finance team is dedicated to finding the best financing option for you and making the car buying process as smooth and stress-free as possible.
Our dealership is open 7 days a week to provide you with the best customer service possible. We carry the largest selection of used vehicles for sale under $9990 in all of Ontario. We stock over 300 cars, mostly Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Dodge, Kia, Mitsubishi, Acura, Lexus, and more. With our ongoing sale, you can find your dream car at a price you can afford. Come visit us today and experience why we are the best choice for your next used car purchase!
All prices exclude a $10 OMVIC fee, license plates & registration and ONTARIO HST (13%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Cargo Cover
Front air conditioning
Adjustable front headrests
Adjustable rear headrests
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Variable intermittent front wipers
Convenience
Center Console
Trim
Cloth Upholstery
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
Full wheel covers
Front cupholders
Heated Side Mirrors
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
Electronic brakeforce distribution
3-point front seatbelts
Hill holder control
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
TACHOMETER GAUGE
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
SINGLE FRONT AIR CONDITIONING ZONES
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
FUEL FILLER DOOR RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
2.8 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
WITH WASHER REAR WIPER
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
4 TOTAL SPEAKERS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
