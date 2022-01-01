Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Kia Rio

136,387 KM

Details Description

$7,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

Mr. Memo Auto

647-501-6039

Contact Seller
2012 Kia Rio

2012 Kia Rio

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Kia Rio

Location

Mr. Memo Auto

15 Bakersfield St, North York, ON M3J 1Z4

647-501-6039

  1. 8093389
  2. 8093389
  3. 8093389
  4. 8093389
  5. 8093389
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$7,000

+ taxes & licensing

136,387KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8093389
  • Stock #: 11
  • VIN: KNADM5A30C6734244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 11
  • Mileage 136,387 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean vehicle 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mr. Memo Auto

2012 Kia Rio
 136,387 KM
$7,000 + tax & lic
2008 Acura TL
 252,000 KM
$6,500 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Elantra...
 169,213 KM
$5,500 + tax & lic

Email Mr. Memo Auto

Mr. Memo Auto

Mr. Memo Auto

15 Bakersfield St, North York, ON M3J 1Z4

Call Dealer

647-501-XXXX

(click to show)

647-501-6039

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory