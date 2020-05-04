Menu
2012 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport 4WD 4dr SC-NAVI-BACK UP CAMERA

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 105,545KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4968846
  • VIN: SALSH2E46CA723237
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

*COMING SOON*2012 Range Rover Sport Supercharge, an Exceptional SUV ! AMAZING CONDITION, this 2012 Range Rover Sport comes with an 8 CYLINDER 5 LITRE SUPERCHARGE ENGINE that puts out 510 HORSEPOWER. Interior includes: LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, and a GREAT SOUNDING HARMON KARDON STEREO SYSTEM. Well Reviewed ! "On pavement, they said it has impressive composure around corners and a comfortable ride, even on bumpy roads. Test drivers praised the 2012 Range Rover Sports interior for its upscale materials and good build quality. They said the front seats offer a good view of the road and are supportive," (cars.usnews.com). "Around corners, the Range Rover Sport feels composed, exhibiting an impressive lack of body roll for a vehicle of its size and weight. But we suspect most buyers are more interested in a plush cabin and a smooth, quiet ride, which this baby Range Rover delivers," (edumunds.com). Driving aids include: 4 X 4 DRIVE, BACK UP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, and PROXIMTIY SENSORS. Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry. This car has safety included in the advertised price. Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

