2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

83,000 KM

$23,800

+ tax & licensing
$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

2Door - 360 CAM| NAVI |PANO |BLIND SPOT

2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

2Door - 360 CAM| NAVI |PANO |BLIND SPOT

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

83,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7606459
  VIN: SALVR1BG6CH635797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 83,000 KM

Vehicle Description

360 View Camera, Navigation, Panoramic Sunroof, Blind Spot Assist, Ambient Lighting, Power Tailgate, Meridian Sound System, Paddle Shifters, Leather, Keyless Entry, Push Start, Power Heated Memory Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels, Automatic Headlights, Cruise Control, Power Mirrors, AC, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, AM/FM Stereo, and More.

2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Pure Plus AWD 2Door. Clean CarFax. Safety Certified.

Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/credit-application/

Monaco Motorcars Inc. 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6 Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400 www.monacomotorcars.com (416) 7-Monaco (416) 766-6226 At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through a Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you don’t have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal, because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply Multiple extended warranty options available to choose from. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal Included in the sale price of the vehicle at no cost to you: 1)Ontario Safety Certification 2)CARFAX (full vehicle history) 3)36-DAYs or 2000 KM Safety Warranty Business Hours: (Monday Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm, Sunday Closed) excluding statutory holidays

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Lumbar Support

Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

