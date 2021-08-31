Menu
2012 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

79,203 KM

Details Description Features

$23,989

+ tax & licensing
Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

DYNAMIC | PREMIUM | NAVI | PANO | LOW KMS

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

Sale

79,203KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7607329
  • Stock #: 3768
  • VIN: SALVT2BG2CH653768

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,203 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS THIS ONE!!! **

** ONE OWNER! NO ACCIDENTS! LOW KMS!! A MUST SEE!! **

 

===>> Click Here for CARFAX Report:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=88VZX5l0eyB1EUpRCzVm8BNE0aMYa14A

 

===>> FINANCING AVAILABLE! APPLY ONLINE WWW.TOTALAUTOSALE.COM

 

** GORGEOUS BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES FULLY LOADED WITH DYNAMIC PACKAGE, PREMIUM PACKAGE, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC ROOF, REAR VIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, MEMORY SEATS, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! **

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

 

OUR NEW LOCATION:

2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, certification package is available for $595. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***

 

 

*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***

TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1

 

 

To the best of our ability, we have made the effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads, prices may change without notice, Please do verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team.

 

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

navi
xenon
pano
Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Panoramic Roof
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Turbocharged
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

