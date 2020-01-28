Menu
2012 Lexus CT 200h

F-SPORT PACKAGE*ONE OWNER*NO ACCIDENTS*CERTIFIED*

2012 Lexus CT 200h

F-SPORT PACKAGE*ONE OWNER*NO ACCIDENTS*CERTIFIED*

Modena Fine Cars

5 St. Regis Cres, Unit 5, North York, ON M3J 1Y9

647-896-3443

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 127,505KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4612659
  • Stock #: 3846
  • VIN: JTHKD5BH7C2086203
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Hybrid
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
MODENA FINE CARS IS PLEASED TO OFFER THIS STUNNING 2014 LEXUS CT200 HYBRID F-SPORT PACKAGE, LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE WITH A CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, NEW CAR TRADE IN DIRECTLY FROM LEXUS DEALER, ONE OWNER, FULLY SERVICED UP TO DATE, FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, THIS BEAUTIFUL LEXUS CT200 F-SPORT COMES LOADED WITH BLUETOOTH, REAR VIEW CAMERA, F-SPORT PACKAGE, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS AND MUCH MORE. THIS ONE IN ABSOLUTELY MINT CONDITION MUST SEE VERY WELL MAINTAINED RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!! THE CAR WILL BE SOLD FULLY CERTIFIED AND E-TEST INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY DIFFERENT TYPES OF CREDIT SITUATIONS : GOOD CREDIT , BAD CREDIT, AND NEW CREDIT, STARTING FROM 4.9%! UP TO 4 YRS WARRANTY AVAIL.! Proud member of the UCDA OMVIC registered dealer.

Modena Fine Cars, a family owned and operated business who has been dedicated to serving the Greater Toronto area.
Located at 5 St Regis Cres.N. unit#5 in the heart of North York Ontario
we pride ourselves with our unique selection of pre-owned vehicles,On a daily basis we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price.
we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase. All our vehicles fully certified and inspected. We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience at Modena Fine Cars.
Feel free to come by today to view our showroom and speak with one of our dedicated sales staff. Or feel free to call us at any time.
Visit our website for more inventory WWW.MODENAFINECARS.COM.

THANK YOU FOR VIEWING THIS AD FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT US 647-896-3443, Open 6 DAYS A WEEK, MON-THURS: 10AM TO 7PM ,FRIDAY: 10AM TO 6PM SATURDAY: 10AM TO 6PM ,SUNDAY:BY APPOINTMENT. MODENA FINE CARS INC. 5 ST REGIS CRES UNIT#5 TORONTO, ONTARIO UNIT 5 M3J 1Y9, LOCATED NEAR KEELE AND SHEPPARD CALL MARK @ 647-896-3443.

We serve most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal and more.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • First Aid Kit
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Child Safety Door Locks
  • 3-point rear seatbelts
  • Front side curtain airbags
  • Dual front airbags
  • Front crumple zones
  • Front side airbags
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Front Floor Mats
  • Intermittent rear wiper
  • External temperature display
  • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
  • Variable intermittent front wipers
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Front fog lights
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Comfort
  • Automatic climate control
  • Cargo Area Light
  • Adjustable front headrests
  • Dual front air conditioning zones
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Leatherette Upholstery
  • Chrome shift knob trim
Additional Features
  • 4-Wheel ABS
  • Retained Accessory Power
  • LED Taillights
  • Rear Stabilizer Bar
  • Front stabilizer bar
  • Energy absorbing steering column
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Front assist handle
  • Front cupholders
  • Braking Assist
  • Leather steering wheel trim
  • Adjustable rear headrests
  • Heated Side Mirrors
  • 3.27 Axle Ratio
  • Push-Button Start
  • speed sensitive volume control
  • Electronic brakeforce distribution
  • Dual front knee airbags
  • Hands Free Phone
  • 3-point front seatbelts
  • SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
  • Multi-function display
  • Impact Absorbing Bumpers
  • 2-stage unlocking doors
  • Regenerative braking system
  • Rolling code security
  • Pedestrian safety sound generation
  • ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
  • BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
  • CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
  • DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
  • INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
  • LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
  • OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
  • POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
  • PUDDLE LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
  • ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
  • SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
  • TACHOMETER GAUGE
  • 6 TOTAL SPEAKERS
  • AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
  • FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
  • FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
  • MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
  • 2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
  • ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
  • AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
  • HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
  • METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
  • MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD
  • 12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)
  • 4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
  • DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS
  • ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS
  • SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
  • 4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
  • BODY COLOR FRONT SPOILER
  • MP3 AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
  • ENFORM INFOTAINMENT
  • FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING
  • ILLUMINATED ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
  • 105 HYBRID GAS ENGINE TORQUE
  • 14.6 STEERING RATIO
  • 153 ELECTRIC MOTOR TORQUE
  • 4000 HYBRID GAS ENGINE TORQUE@RPM
  • 5200 HYBRID GAS ENGINE HP@RPM
  • 60 ELECTRIC MOTOR POWER OUTPUT (KILOWATTS)
  • 80 ELECTRIC MOTOR HP
  • 98 HYBRID GAS ENGINE HP
  • MAINTENANCE DUE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
  • DRIVER SEAT MEMORIZED SETTINGS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Modena Fine Cars

Modena Fine Cars

5 St. Regis Cres, Unit 5, North York, ON M3J 1Y9

