2012 Lexus CT 200h

MODENA FINE CARS IS PLEASED TO OFFER THIS STUNNING 2014 LEXUS CT200 HYBRID F-SPORT PACKAGE, LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE WITH A CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, NEW CAR TRADE IN DIRECTLY FROM LEXUS DEALER, ONE OWNER, FULLY SERVICED UP TO DATE, FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, THIS BEAUTIFUL LEXUS CT200 F-SPORT COMES LOADED WITH BLUETOOTH, REAR VIEW CAMERA, F-SPORT PACKAGE, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, POWER SUNROOF, ALLOY WHEELS AND MUCH MORE. THIS ONE IN ABSOLUTELY MINT CONDITION MUST SEE VERY WELL MAINTAINED RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!! THE CAR WILL BE SOLD FULLY CERTIFIED AND E-TEST INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY DIFFERENT TYPES OF CREDIT SITUATIONS : GOOD CREDIT , BAD CREDIT, AND NEW CREDIT, STARTING FROM 4.9%! UP TO 4 YRS WARRANTY AVAIL.! Proud member of the UCDA OMVIC registered dealer.



Modena Fine Cars, a family owned and operated business who has been dedicated to serving the Greater Toronto area.

Located at 5 St Regis Cres.N. unit#5 in the heart of North York Ontario

we pride ourselves with our unique selection of pre-owned vehicles,On a daily basis we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price.

we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase. All our vehicles fully certified and inspected. We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience at Modena Fine Cars.

Feel free to come by today to view our showroom and speak with one of our dedicated sales staff. Or feel free to call us at any time.

Visit our website for more inventory WWW.MODENAFINECARS.COM.



THANK YOU FOR VIEWING THIS AD FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT US 647-896-3443, Open 6 DAYS A WEEK, MON-THURS: 10AM TO 7PM ,FRIDAY: 10AM TO 6PM SATURDAY: 10AM TO 6PM ,SUNDAY:BY APPOINTMENT. MODENA FINE CARS INC. 5 ST REGIS CRES UNIT#5 TORONTO, ONTARIO UNIT 5 M3J 1Y9, LOCATED NEAR KEELE AND SHEPPARD CALL MARK @ 647-896-3443.



We serve most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal and more.

Safety Traction Control

First Aid Kit

Stability Control

Power Brakes

Child Safety Door Locks

3-point rear seatbelts

Front side curtain airbags

Dual front airbags

Front crumple zones

Front side airbags Convenience Cruise Control

Front Floor Mats

Intermittent rear wiper

External temperature display

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Variable intermittent front wipers Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM

Front fog lights Windows rear window defogger Comfort Automatic climate control

Cargo Area Light

Adjustable front headrests

Dual front air conditioning zones

Air filtration Trim Leatherette Upholstery

Chrome shift knob trim

Additional Features 4-Wheel ABS

Retained Accessory Power

LED Taillights

Rear Stabilizer Bar

Front stabilizer bar

Energy absorbing steering column

Front Reading Lights

Front assist handle

Front cupholders

Braking Assist

Leather steering wheel trim

Adjustable rear headrests

Heated Side Mirrors

3.27 Axle Ratio

Push-Button Start

speed sensitive volume control

Electronic brakeforce distribution

Dual front knee airbags

Hands Free Phone

3-point front seatbelts

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Multi-function display

Impact Absorbing Bumpers

2-stage unlocking doors

Regenerative braking system

Rolling code security

Pedestrian safety sound generation

ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM

BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK

CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL

DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS

INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION

LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS

OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION

POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS

PUDDLE LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS

ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER

SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS

TACHOMETER GAUGE

6 TOTAL SPEAKERS

AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS

FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR

FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE

MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS

2.7 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK

ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE

AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS

HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS

METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS

MP3 PLAYBACK IN-DASH CD

12V FRONT POWER OUTLET(S)

4 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS

DUAL FRONT ACTIVE HEAD RESTRAINTS

ANTI-LOCKOUT POWER DOOR LOCKS

SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS

4 PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS

BODY COLOR FRONT SPOILER

MP3 AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT

ENFORM INFOTAINMENT

FLAT REAR SEAT FOLDING

ILLUMINATED ENTRY MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE

105 HYBRID GAS ENGINE TORQUE

14.6 STEERING RATIO

153 ELECTRIC MOTOR TORQUE

4000 HYBRID GAS ENGINE TORQUE@RPM

5200 HYBRID GAS ENGINE HP@RPM

60 ELECTRIC MOTOR POWER OUTPUT (KILOWATTS)

80 ELECTRIC MOTOR HP

98 HYBRID GAS ENGINE HP

MAINTENANCE DUE WARNINGS AND REMINDERS

DRIVER SEAT MEMORIZED SETTINGS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.