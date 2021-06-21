2012 Lexus CT 200h

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $395

$10,900 + taxes & licensing 1 8 3 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 7528934

7528934 Stock #: 2600

2600 VIN: JTHKD5BH6C2052060

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

