2012 Lexus ES 350

197,250 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

2012 Lexus ES 350

2012 Lexus ES 350

BLUETOOTH*HEATED SEATS*SUNROOF*CERTIFIED*

2012 Lexus ES 350

BLUETOOTH*HEATED SEATS*SUNROOF*CERTIFIED*

197,250KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6272715
  Stock #: 4004
  VIN: JTHBK1EG0C2479672

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 197,250 KM

Vehicle Description

MODENA FINE CARS IS PLEASED TO OFFER THIS STUNNING 2012 LEXUS ES350, LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE, CARFAX AVAILABLE, FINISHED IN MATADOR RED MICA EXTERIOR ON BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR, MUST SEE VERY WELL MAINTAINED RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW!! THE CAR WILL BE SOLD FULLY CERTIFIED AND E-TEST INCLUDED IN THE PRICE.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY DIFFERENT TYPES OF CREDIT SITUATIONS : GOOD CREDIT , BAD CREDIT, AND NEW CREDIT, STARTING FROM 4.9%! UP TO 4 YRS WARRANTY AVAIL.! Proud member of the UCDA OMVIC registered dealer.

Modena Fine Cars, a family owned and operated business who has been dedicated to serving the Greater Toronto area.
Located at 5 St Regis Cres.N. unit#5 in the heart of North York Ontario
we pride ourselves with our unique selection of pre-owned vehicles,On a daily basis we monitor the marketplace to make sure our prices are competitive and hard to beat. We constantly strive to provide good quality vehicles at a low price.
we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to help and assist you before and after your purchase. All our vehicles fully certified and inspected. We Do Not Charge Any Additional Fees For Certification, Its Just The Price Plus HST And Licencing.We Are Confident You Will Have An Enjoyable Shopping Experience at Modena Fine Cars.
Feel free to come by today to view our showroom and speak with one of our dedicated sales staff. Or feel free to call us at any time.
Visit our website for more inventory WWW.MODENAFINECARS.COM.

THANK YOU FOR VIEWING THIS AD FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT US 647-896-3443, Open 6 DAYS A WEEK, MON-THURS: 10AM TO 7PM ,FRIDAY: 10AM TO 6PM SATURDAY: 10AM TO 6PM ,SUNDAY:BY APPOINTMENT. MODENA FINE CARS INC. 5 ST REGIS CRES UNIT#5 TORONTO, ONTARIO UNIT 5 M3J 1Y9, LOCATED NEAR KEELE AND SHEPPARD CALL MARK @ 647-896-3443.

We serve most cities across Ontario and beyond including Toronto, Etobicoke, Woodbridge, North York, York Region, Vaughan, Thornhill, Mississauga, Scarborough, Markham, Oshawa, Peteborough, Hamilton, Newmarket, Orangeville, Aurora, Brantford, Barrie, Kitchener, Niagara Falls, Oakville, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Guelph, London, Windsor, Orillia, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Durham, Cobourg, Belleville, Kingston, Ottawa, Montreal and more.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Cruise Control
Clock
Front Floor Mats
External temperature display
Rain sensing front wipers
AM/FM Radio
Trip Odometer
Compass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front fog lights
Power Door Locks
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Adjustable front headrests
Dual front air conditioning zones
Air filtration
Engine immobilizer anti-theft system
Tool Kit
4-Wheel ABS
Retained Accessory Power
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front stabilizer bar
Energy absorbing steering column
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Front cupholders
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Adjustable rear headrests
Dual Tip Exhaust
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Dual front knee airbags
Hands Free Phone
3-point front seatbelts
Emergency interior trunk release
Safety brake pedal system
Leather-trimmed upholstery
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
3.68 Axle Ratio
2-stage unlocking doors
Footwell lights
Rolling code security
Rear struts
Digital Sound Processing
Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA
INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
PUDDLE LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS
SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS
AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS
LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
FUEL FILLER DOOR RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
6 DISC IN-DASH CD
ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
3.2 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF
WOOD CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
WOOD DOOR TRIM
ENFORM INFOTAINMENT
LEATHER INTERIOR ACCENTS
CHROME BODY SIDE MOLDINGS
REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH PASS-THRU ARMRESTS
5 WHEEL SPOKES
POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL
16.0 STEERING RATIO
DRIVER SEAT MEMORIZED SETTINGS
FRONT AUTO HEIGHT ADJUSTING SHOULDER BELTS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

