2012 Lexus ES 350

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control First Aid Kit Stability Control 3-point rear seatbelts Front side curtain airbags Dual front airbags Front crumple zones Front side airbags Convenience Cruise Control Clock Front Floor Mats External temperature display Rain sensing front wipers Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Trip Odometer Compass Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Front fog lights Power Options Power Door Locks Windows rear window defogger Comfort Automatic climate control Adjustable front headrests Dual front air conditioning zones Air filtration Security Engine immobilizer anti-theft system

Additional Features Tool Kit 4-Wheel ABS Retained Accessory Power Rear Stabilizer Bar Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front stabilizer bar Energy absorbing steering column Front Reading Lights Front assist handle Front cupholders Braking Assist Leather steering wheel trim Adjustable rear headrests Dual Tip Exhaust Front Seatbelt Pretensioners speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Dual front knee airbags Hands Free Phone 3-point front seatbelts Emergency interior trunk release Safety brake pedal system Leather-trimmed upholstery SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 3.68 Axle Ratio 2-stage unlocking doors Footwell lights Rolling code security Rear struts Digital Sound Processing Auto-Dimming Side Mirrors BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS HOMELINK - GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRA INSIDE SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION POWER SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS PUDDLE LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS REMOTELY OPERATED POWER WINDOWS SIDE IMPACT DOOR BEAMS BODY SIDE REINFORCEMENTS AUTO DELAY OFF HEADLIGHTS LOW FUEL LEVEL WARNINGS AND REMINDERS FRONT CONSOLE WITH STORAGE CENTER CONSOLE MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS ACCESSORY HOOK STORAGE AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS FUEL FILLER DOOR RELEASE MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE HEIGHT DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING 6 DISC IN-DASH CD ALLOY SHIFT KNOB TRIM HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS 3.2 TURNS LOCK-TO-LOCK 8 TOTAL SPEAKERS USB AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT ONE-TOUCH OPEN/CLOSE MOONROOF / SUNROOF WOOD CENTER CONSOLE TRIM WOOD DOOR TRIM ENFORM INFOTAINMENT LEATHER INTERIOR ACCENTS CHROME BODY SIDE MOLDINGS REAR CENTER FOLDING WITH PASS-THRU ARMRESTS 5 WHEEL SPOKES POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC STEERING WHEEL 16.0 STEERING RATIO DRIVER SEAT MEMORIZED SETTINGS FRONT AUTO HEIGHT ADJUSTING SHOULDER BELTS

