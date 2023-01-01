Menu
2012 Lexus RX 350

190,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dynasty Auto Selection

416-645-0196

2012 Lexus RX 350

2012 Lexus RX 350

Premium AWD Navigation/Sunroof/Camera

2012 Lexus RX 350

Premium AWD Navigation/Sunroof/Camera

Location

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

416-645-0196

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9606688
  • Stock #: 122457
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA0CC122457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Free Safety Certification Upon Purchase!!!Fully Loaded,AWD, Navigation,Sunroof,Rear View Camera,Black/Black Leather,For Only 18.995.

Interested in this vehicle? We offer financing for all credits, Good or Bad. Want to know if you are approved? Get started with your finance application through our SECURED application page. Click HERE to get started. A representative from Dynasty Auto Selection will contact you to let you know if you are approved. For more information email dynastycars@gmail.com or call us today at 1 416-645-0196. Our Vehicle Certification is FREE and will be done upon purchase for vehicles being registered in Ontario Only (Vehicles purchased wholesale or being shipped out of the country/province will be sold AS IS and will NOT be Certified). That includes Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing and 1-month warranty for every safety item! If not certified as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle deemed to be not drivable, when not certified. Dynasty Auto Selection excels in assisting clients find the vehicle they desire. We take the extra step to disclose all information regarding any vehicle in stock with full transparency before taking the next step to purchase. This is done to ensure you have a full understanding of the vehicle you are buying. Before displaying any vehicle, we have them go through a Pre-Sale and Post-Sale inspection at the auction to ensure they are mechanically fit and sound. For your own peace of mind, you always have the choice to inspect our vehicles through your preferred mechanic. Look at the services we offer to give you the peace of mind you deserve: Vehicle Certification (Ontario Safety Standards Certificate with exact measurements, professional detailing, and 1-month warranty for every safety item) available for FREE (Vehicles purchased wholesale or being shipped out of the country/province will be sold AS IS and will NOT be Certified). That Includes Free Carfax History Report Certified In-house Mechanic Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty Available (See below) Financing with rates starting as low as 6.9% APR *Terms and Conditions May Apply* We Accept Trade-ins and save you money on the difference Dynasty Auto Selection takes pride in delivering their promises and keeping new and returning clients happy within 20 years of being in the Used Car industry. Our indoor showroom displays over 300 vehicles with various brands to choose from; Audi, Volvo, Acura, BMW, Lexus, Mercedes, Honda, Cadillac, Toyota, Nissan, Ford, Infiniti and much more. We are located in North York, Ontario at 2424 Finch Ave West, Unit 1, North York, ON M9M 2E3 *Extended Warranty with Lubrico Warranty* Dynasty Auto Selection has been partnered with Lubrico Warranty in the last 20 years. Lubrico Warranty has nearly 40 years of providing mechanical breakdown protection to hundreds of thousands of car buyers since 1977. Over 2,500 repair centers to protect customers from unforeseen repair expenses. No Claims made within your term? You can Double Your Term! Certified Power-train Plus Coverage: 24 month/Unlimited km Power-train 3 month/Unlimited km Comprehensive 36 month/60,000 km Power-train 6 month/10,000 km Comprehensive 48 month/80,000 km Power-train 12 month/20,000 km Comprehensive Call our sales team at 1 416 -645-0196 for more information on Lubrico Warranty

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Carpeting
Rear seat heater ducts
Retained accessory pwr
Overhead sunglass storage
Front/rear cup holders
Front seatback pockets
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Dual illuminated visor/vanity mirrors
Cargo area tonneau cover
Cargo area tie-down rings
Illuminated entry system w/fadeout
Side & under cargo area storage compartments
Centre console box w/armrest
Eco indicator -inc: vehicle efficiency indicator
Pwr windows -inc: auto-up/down
Front door handle touch sensor lock/unlock
Driver/front passenger map pockets
Deodorizing air filter
Carpeted/all season front/rear floor mats
First Aid Kit
REAR SEAT SIDE AIRBAGS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) w/brake assist (BA)
Front knee airbags
Front dual-stage airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS)
Front passenger occupancy classification sensor
Hill-start assist control (HAC)
Front & rear outboard set belt pretensioners & force limiters
Front seat belt anchor height adjusters
Front/rear side roll-sensing curtain airbags (RSCA)
All Wheel Drive
Transmission Cooler
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Engine Oil Cooler
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Temporary spare tire
Electric pwr steering
HD battery
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
Acoustic control induction system (ACIS)
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Independent double wishbone rear suspension -inc: coil springs
CARGO LAMP
Fog Lamps
Rear Privacy Glass
Roof-mounted spoiler
P235/60R18 mud & snow tires
LED brake lamps
Rain-sensing variable intermittent wipers w/de-icer
adjustable headrests
coil springs
Satellite roof-mounted fin antenna
low washer fluid
Pollen Filter
pwr lumbar support
Warnings -inc: low fuel
HD heater
6-speed super electronically controlled automatic transmission -inc: OD
Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: dust filter
Electroluminescent instrumentation gauges -inc: LED multi-information display
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: gas struts
Projector-style halogen headlamps -inc: automatic headlamp system
front seat belt warning
low engine oil level
rear seat remote release in cargo area
sequential shift mode
sliding rear seats w/recline
starter & alternator
washers
8 LCD display
pwr passenger recline
40/20/40 split rear seats -inc: adjustable headrests
Pwr front bucket seats -inc: 8-way pwr adjustable seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Dynasty Auto Selection

Dynasty Auto Selection

2424 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E3

416-645-0196

