2012 Mazda MAZDA3

162,607 KM

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vision Fine Cars

416-736-8000

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-736-8000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

162,607KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10193997
  VIN: JM1BL1N32C1572002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,607 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 MazdaSpeed 3 Hatchback, a Sporty Hatchback !

 

AMAZING CONDITION, this 2012 Mazda Speed 3 comes with a 2.3 LITRE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 263 HORSEPOWER STOCK.

 

Interior Includes: HEATED SEATS and a GREAT SOUNDING BOSE STEREO SYSTEM.

 

AMAZING REPUTATION FOR HANDLING, LIMITED SLIP DIFFERENTIAL !

 

Well reviewed: "In the sport hatchback segment, the Mazdaspeed 3 has been the one to beat the past few years. Its combination of nimble handling, pin-you-to-the-seat turbo power, practicality and value have made the "Speed 3" a favorite among those looking for thrills on the cheap. It has also been a favorite among our staff, having won most of the comparison tests we've thrown it into," (edumunds.com).

 

"In any case, there's no doubt that the Speed 3 is one of the best-handling and most entertaining hot hatches on a winding road. Impressively precise, the steering provides plenty of communication and faithfully transmits road information like few front-wheel-drive cars can," (edumunds.com).

 

 

SERVICE RECORDS !

 

INCLUDES NAVIGATION and BLIND SPOT DETECTION !

 

Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.

 

This car has safety included in the advertised price.

 

Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price. 

 

We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.

 

Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you ! 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Vision Fine Cars

Vision Fine Cars

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

