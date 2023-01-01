2012 Mazda MAZDA3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,950 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 2 , 6 0 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10193997

10193997 VIN: JM1BL1N32C1572002

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 162,607 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.