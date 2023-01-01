$13,950+ tax & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
Location
Vision Fine Cars
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10193997
- VIN: JM1BL1N32C1572002
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,607 KM
Vehicle Description
2012 MazdaSpeed 3 Hatchback, a Sporty Hatchback !
AMAZING CONDITION, this 2012 Mazda Speed 3 comes with a 2.3 LITRE 4 CYLINDER ENGINE that puts out 263 HORSEPOWER STOCK.
Interior Includes: HEATED SEATS and a GREAT SOUNDING BOSE STEREO SYSTEM.
AMAZING REPUTATION FOR HANDLING, LIMITED SLIP DIFFERENTIAL !
Well reviewed: "In the sport hatchback segment, the Mazdaspeed 3 has been the one to beat the past few years. Its combination of nimble handling, pin-you-to-the-seat turbo power, practicality and value have made the "Speed 3" a favorite among those looking for thrills on the cheap. It has also been a favorite among our staff, having won most of the comparison tests we've thrown it into," (edumunds.com).
"In any case, there's no doubt that the Speed 3 is one of the best-handling and most entertaining hot hatches on a winding road. Impressively precise, the steering provides plenty of communication and faithfully transmits road information like few front-wheel-drive cars can," (edumunds.com).
SERVICE RECORDS !
INCLUDES NAVIGATION and BLIND SPOT DETECTION !
Comes complete with power locks, power windows, and keyless remote entry.
This car has safety included in the advertised price.
Please Note: HST and Licensing is an additional fee separate from the advertised price.
We have a strong confidence in our cars, if you want to have a car inspected, Vision Fine Cars welcomes it.
Vision Fine cars is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 15 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call, take a look online, or come to our establishment at 5161 steeles avenue west to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you !
