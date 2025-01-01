Menu
<p>**AS-IS SPECIAL**CERTIFY YOURSELF AND SAVE** 6 SPEED MANUAL*TURBOCHARGED*LOW KMS*</p><p> </p><p>2012 MAZDA3 SPEED3 6MT HACTH FOR SALE! BEAUTIFUL LOW KM UNIT WITH LOTS OF LIFE STILL LEFT! BEING SOLD AS IS DUE TO AGE AND BRANDING. **THIS VEHICLE IS BRANDED AS REBUILT TITLE** COMES WITH SECOND SET OF BRAND NEW WINTER TIRES!! BRAND NEW CLUCTH AND ALL SEASON PIRELLI RUBBER! MINT INTERIOR AND BEAUTIFUL RED EXTERIOR! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS FOR THE FAIR PRICE OF $4,399 + TAX AND LICENSING! </p><p>**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** </p><p>TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904!!!  PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 !!</p><p> </p><p>Auto Resale Inc</p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave</p><p>North York, ON M3J 2L4</p><p>647-862-7904</p>

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

149,874 KM

$4,399

+ taxes & licensing
12713208

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$4,399

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,874KM
As Is Condition
VIN JM1BL1N38C1615211

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,874 KM

**AS-IS SPECIAL**CERTIFY YOURSELF AND SAVE** 6 SPEED MANUAL*TURBOCHARGED*LOW KMS*

 

2012 MAZDA3 SPEED3 6MT HACTH FOR SALE! BEAUTIFUL LOW KM UNIT WITH LOTS OF LIFE STILL LEFT! BEING SOLD AS IS DUE TO AGE AND BRANDING. **THIS VEHICLE IS BRANDED AS REBUILT TITLE** COMES WITH SECOND SET OF BRAND NEW WINTER TIRES!! BRAND NEW CLUCTH AND ALL SEASON PIRELLI RUBBER! MINT INTERIOR AND BEAUTIFUL RED EXTERIOR! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS FOR THE FAIR PRICE OF $4,399 + TAX AND LICENSING! 

**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** 

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904!!!  PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 !!

 

Auto Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave

North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

