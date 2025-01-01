$4,399+ taxes & licensing
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
Mazdaspeed3 MAN *AS-IS*LOW KMS*CLEAN FRAME*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Sold As Is
$4,399
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,874 KM
Vehicle Description
**AS-IS SPECIAL**CERTIFY YOURSELF AND SAVE** 6 SPEED MANUAL*TURBOCHARGED*LOW KMS*
2012 MAZDA3 SPEED3 6MT HACTH FOR SALE! BEAUTIFUL LOW KM UNIT WITH LOTS OF LIFE STILL LEFT! BEING SOLD AS IS DUE TO AGE AND BRANDING. **THIS VEHICLE IS BRANDED AS REBUILT TITLE** COMES WITH SECOND SET OF BRAND NEW WINTER TIRES!! BRAND NEW CLUCTH AND ALL SEASON PIRELLI RUBBER! MINT INTERIOR AND BEAUTIFUL RED EXTERIOR! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS FOR THE FAIR PRICE OF $4,399 + TAX AND LICENSING!
**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904!!! PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 !!
Vehicle Features
