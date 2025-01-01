Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA5 GT for sale in North York, ON

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

160,247 KM

Details Features

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GT

Watch This Vehicle
12879974

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

GT

Location

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

  1. 1755645257
  2. 1755645257
  3. 1755645257
  4. 1755645257
  5. 1755645257
  6. 1755645257
  7. 1755645257
  8. 1755645257
  9. 1755645257
  10. 1755645257
  11. 1755645257
  12. 1755645257
  13. 1755645257
Contact Seller

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,247KM
Good Condition
VIN JM1CW2DLXC0105418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 160,247 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carview Motors

Used 2015 Ford Focus SE for sale in North York, ON
2015 Ford Focus SE 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda HR-V LX-B for sale in North York, ON
2024 Honda HR-V LX-B 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic LX for sale in North York, ON
2019 Honda Civic LX 89,050 KM $16,950 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2012 Mazda MAZDA5