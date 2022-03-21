$36,990+ tax & licensing
2012 Mazda Miata MX-5
2dr Conv Man GT
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
47,849KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8727122
- VIN: JM1NC2PF0C0224375
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Burgundy
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 47,849 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convertible Hardtop
Bluetooth Connection
