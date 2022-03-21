2012 Mazda Miata MX-5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,990 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 8 4 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8727122

8727122 VIN: JM1NC2PF0C0224375

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Burgundy

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 47,849 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Convertible Hardtop Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.