2012 Mazda Miata MX-5

47,849 KM

Details Features

$36,990

+ tax & licensing
$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

YorkTown Motors

416-398-8899

2012 Mazda Miata MX-5

2012 Mazda Miata MX-5

2dr Conv Man GT

2012 Mazda Miata MX-5

2dr Conv Man GT

Location

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

416-398-8899

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,990

+ taxes & licensing

47,849KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8727122
  VIN: JM1NC2PF0C0224375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 47,849 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convertible Hardtop
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

YorkTown Motors

YorkTown Motors

98 Ashwarren Rd, North York, ON M3J 2S6

