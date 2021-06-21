2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 4 , 2 4 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7525587

7525587 Stock #: 690866

690866 VIN: WDDGF8FB1CA690866

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 690866

Mileage 184,244 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Rain Sensing Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Exterior Daytime Running Lights Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost MOONROOF Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Bluetooth Seating Leather Interior 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Dual Power Seats Trim Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features AWD Accident Free Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in Front Sensors Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport Premium Interior Trim Level Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package WeatherTech or Similar Premium Protection Floor Mats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.