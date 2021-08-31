Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

126,959 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Auto Mall

647-748-5755

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C250 Sunroof Leather Heated Seats Clean Carfax

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C250 Sunroof Leather Heated Seats Clean Carfax

Location

Toronto Auto Mall

1170 Sheppard Ave West Unit 36, North York, ON M3K 2A3

647-748-5755

  1. 7609192
  2. 7609192
  3. 7609192
  4. 7609192
  5. 7609192
  6. 7609192
  7. 7609192
  8. 7609192
  9. 7609192
  10. 7609192
  11. 7609192
  12. 7609192
  13. 7609192
  14. 7609192
  15. 7609192
  16. 7609192
  17. 7609192
  18. 7609192
  19. 7609192
  20. 7609192
  21. 7609192
  22. 7609192
  23. 7609192
  24. 7609192
  25. 7609192
  26. 7609192
  27. 7609192
  28. 7609192
  29. 7609192
  30. 7609192
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

126,959KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7609192
  • Stock #: 657623
  • VIN: WDDGF8FB8CA657623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 657623
  • Mileage 126,959 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Mercedes Benz C250 4Matic, Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Mirrors, Power Windows, USB/AUX Input. Clean Carfax.

______________________________________
***Financing options*** This vehicle can be financed with $0 Down payment along with rates as low as 4.99% (Open Loan Option).Take advantage of 3 months no payment offers from major Canadian banks (O.A.C). All financing rates advertised are fixed and not variable. Rates may increase based on credit qualification or vehicle specs. This vehicle can be leased for personal or commercial purposes with attractive lease rates and terms. lease rates may vary depending on vehicle specs and overall credit qualification.
____________________________________________________
***Extended warranty Options*** This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty protection from Peoples choice warranty and Global Warranty. Extended Warranty can be purchased from 1 to 4 years length with no kilometre restrictions Extended warranty will cover any unexpected repairs listed on your selected package up to $10,000 per repair. You can choose to repair...
______________________________________
***Certification*** Certification can be purchased for only $599 and is inspected by licensed mechanics, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not road worthy.
Prices are plus HST & Licensing.
______________________________________
***5 Reason to buy from us with confidence***
1. Every vehicle is fully reconditioned and detailed by professionals before being advertised for sale.
2. 36 days Ontario safety certification Provided upon purchase of Safety & Certify
3. Every vehicle will be presented with a car proof report and or Car-fax.
4. On site financing is available to expedite and simplify your vehicle purchase experience. Bad credit specialists are available on-site to help clients with the toughest credit situations. Ask our finance specialist about qualifying for 3 to 6 months payment deferral on your next purchase.
5. All types of trades are welcome with a fair vehicle trade appraisal.

*Toronto Auto Mall is a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. We Practice and promote all in pricing with all our vehicles. Financing Fee may be applied to certain financing terms. Advertised prices do not include provincial sales tax.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Dual Power Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Drive Mode “type adjustable” ex Sport
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Auto Mall

2010 Hyundai Accent ...
 125,993 KM
$4,495 + tax & lic
2018 Audi S5 Technik...
 47,076 KM
$47,995 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 49,945 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Toronto Auto Mall

Toronto Auto Mall

Toronto Auto Mall

1170 Sheppard Ave West Unit 36, North York, ON M3K 2A3

Call Dealer

647-748-XXXX

(click to show)

647-748-5755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory