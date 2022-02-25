$14,595+ tax & licensing
$14,595
+ taxes & licensing
Drivetime Fine Cars
416-661-0222
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300
Drivetime Fine Cars
3715 Keele St, Unit 21, North York, ON M3J 1N1
416-661-0222
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
182,019KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8362653
- VIN: wddgf8bb0ca635752
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 182,019 KM
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Drivetime Fine Cars
3715 Keele St, Unit 21, North York, ON M3J 1N1