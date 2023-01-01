Menu
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

193,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Location

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

193,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9696049
  • VIN: WDDGF8FB6CA686022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 MERCEDES-BENZ   C250 (4 MATIC)

 

LEATHER

SUNROOF

HEATED SEAT

CRUISE CONTROL

 

certified  

The Asking Price is already INCLUDING Safety,Certified with NO EXTRA Fees.

-- Fully Certified.

 

CARVIEW MOTORS INK.

 

--    Up to 3 Years warranty available,NO MATTER MILLEAGE,CONDITION.

 

-     Welcome for test drive today !!!

 

--     ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER, 

--     BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, 

--     OVER 19 YEARS IN BUSINESS.!!

--     OVER 100 HAND PICKED UP CARS.

 

--     We're located @

 

-- 1270 Finch Avenue W

 

-- M3J 3J7 (FINCH & TANGIERS Rd)

 

-- CARVIEW MOTORS INC.

 

--     Best price of used cars in Toronto, new inventory daily,

 

--     FAIR PRICING POLICY, HASSLE FREE - 

--     HAGGLE FREE 

--     NO NEGOTIATION NECESSARY

 

-- WE FINANCE WITH $500 DOWN! (O.A.C)

 

-- Trades are welcome, financing is available for all credits.

 

-- For more information regarding this or any other vehicles in our inventory,

 

-- Please do not hesitate to call us to book an appointment and come in for a test drive. 416-435-8255

 

-- Hours Of Operation: Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm Saturday: 10:00am-5:00; Sunday by appointment

Welcoming new customer from all over #Ontario, #Burlington, #Toronto, #Windsor, #Ottawa, #Montreal, #Kitchener, #Guelph, #Waterloo, #Hamilton, #Mississauga, #London, #Niagara Falls, #Kitchener, #Cambridge, #Stratford, #Cayuga, #Barrie, #Collingwood, #Owen Sound, #Listowel, #Brampton, #Oakville, #Markham, #North York, #Hamilton, #Woodstock, #Sarnia, #Georgetown, #Orangeville, #Brantford, #St Catherines, #Newmarket, #Peterborough, #Kingston, #Sudbury, #North Bay, #Sault Ste #Marie, #Chatham, #Milton, #Orangeville, #Orillia, #Midland, #King City, #Vaughan, #Welland, #Grimsby, #Oshawa, #Whitby, #Ajax, #Bowmanville, #Trenton, #Belleville, #Cornwall, #Nepean, #SAcarborough, #Gatineau, #Pickering.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

