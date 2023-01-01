Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

53,048 KM

Details Description

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

Contact Seller
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C350|4MATIC|NAV|HARMANKARDON|AMGALLOYS|LEATHER|+++

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C350|4MATIC|NAV|HARMANKARDON|AMGALLOYS|LEATHER|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

  1. 9978092
  2. 9978092
  3. 9978092
  4. 9978092
  5. 9978092
  6. 9978092
  7. 9978092
  8. 9978092
  9. 9978092
  10. 9978092
  11. 9978092
  12. 9978092
  13. 9978092
  14. 9978092
  15. 9978092
  16. 9978092
  17. 9978092
  18. 9978092
  19. 9978092
  20. 9978092
  21. 9978092
  22. 9978092
  23. 9978092
  24. 9978092
  25. 9978092
  26. 9978092
  27. 9978092
  28. 9978092
  29. 9978092
  30. 9978092
  31. 9978092
  32. 9978092
  33. 9978092
  34. 9978092
  35. 9978092
  36. 9978092
  37. 9978092
  38. 9978092
  39. 9978092
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
53,048KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9978092
  • Stock #: K4801A1
  • VIN: WDDGF8JB3CF860218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K4801A1
  • Mileage 53,048 KM

Vehicle Description

**SPRING SPECIAL!** FEATURING : BLUE EFFICIENCY, COLLECTOR OWNED, MINT CONDITION WELL CARED FOR, LOW KILOMETERS, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN WHITE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, INTELLIGENT LIGHT SYSTEM HEADLIGHTS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ESP, ATTENTION ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, MEMORYCARD, DVD, AUX, BLUETOOTH, PREMIUM AMG ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, DUAL SUNROOF, ECO MODE, SPORT MODE, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!!



WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.


*Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Favorit Motors

2022 Ford F-150 Ligh...
 15,286 KM
$109,995 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Corve...
 12,917 KM
$119,995 + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz C...
 53,048 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email Favorit Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

Call Dealer

1-877-464-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-464-0622

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory