2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Canadian Vehicle, Carfax Verified - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.
2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS63 AMG Performance Package in Designo Matte White Just Arrived In Our Showroom. Safety Certified Vehicle.
All In Price: $34,500 + HST & Licensing
Odometer: 113,000 KM
Features - Performance Package, Carbon Fibre Options, Alcantara Steering Wheel, Intelligent Drive Package, Premium Package, Push Start, Leather, Keyless, Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Distronic Plus, Dynamic Massage Seats, Harman Kardon Sound System, Front Heated & Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Rear Sun Shade, Steering Mounted Paddle Shifters, LED Headlights, AMG Mode, Eco Mode, Sport Mode, Sport Plus Mode, Bluetooth, Power Memory Seats, Folding Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More
