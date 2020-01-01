2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Canadian Vehicle, Carfax Verified - Take The Guess-work Out Of Car Buying and Buy With Confidence.



2012 Mercedes-Benz CLS63 AMG Performance Package in Designo Matte White Just Arrived In Our Showroom. Safety Certified Vehicle.



All In Price: $34,500 + HST & Licensing

Odometer: 113,000 KM



Features - Performance Package, Carbon Fibre Options, Alcantara Steering Wheel, Intelligent Drive Package, Premium Package, Push Start, Leather, Keyless, Sunroof, Navigation, Backup Camera, Distronic Plus, Dynamic Massage Seats, Harman Kardon Sound System, Front Heated & Ventilated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Rear Sun Shade, Steering Mounted Paddle Shifters, LED Headlights, AMG Mode, Eco Mode, Sport Mode, Sport Plus Mode, Bluetooth, Power Memory Seats, Folding Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Steering, Power Brakes, Cruise Control, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player and More



Apply for Financing Online : www.monacomotorcars.com/finance-application/



Monaco Motorcars Inc.

5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6

Located on Steeles, Just West of HWY 400

www.monacomotorcars.com

(416) 7-Monaco

(416) 766-6226



At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. All our vehicles go through a Ontario Standard Certification Process where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. All our vehicles come Safety Certified at no additional cost. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal, because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Same-Day delivery is available on all vehicles, conditions apply. We strive for our customers to drive their dream vehicle at an affordable cost.



Countless Financing options available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.)

All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply

Multiple extended warranty options available to choose from.



Have a Trade-In Vehicle? Bring it by for an Appraisal!



>>>SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Trunk

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

MP3 Player

CD Changer

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

GPS Navigation

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Lumbar Support

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features Navigation System

Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Lane Departure Warning

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.