$15,850+ tax & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 350 Convertible *LOW KMS*CERTIFIED*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
416-271-9996
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 140,850 KM
Vehicle Description
AMAZING CONDITION 2012 MERCEDES BENZ E-350 CONVERTIBLE RWD FOR SALE!! VEHICLE HAS AN EXTENSIVE SERVICE HISTORY WITH A RUST AND DAMAGE FREE EXTERIOR. THE E350 HAS MANY OPTIONS INCLUDING A FULLY FUNCTIONING SOFT TOP CONVERTIBLE, WHITE PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR, FACTORY NAVIGATION, BLINDSPOT MONITORING, REARVIEW CAMERA AND PARKING SENSORS, AMG PACKAGE 20" RIMS, SPORT SEATS AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $15,850 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! GOOD AND BAD CREDIT FINANCING AVAILABLE! FOR MORE INFORMATION OR A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
Auto Resale Inc.
