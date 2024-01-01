Menu
AMAZING CONDITION 2012 MERCEDES BENZ E-350 CONVERTIBLE RWD FOR SALE!! VEHICLE HAS AN EXTENSIVE SERVICE HISTORY WITH A RUST AND DAMAGE FREE EXTERIOR. THE E350 HAS MANY OPTIONS INCLUDING A FULLY FUNCTIONING SOFT TOP CONVERTIBLE, WHITE PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR, FACTORY NAVIGATION, BLINDSPOT MONITORING, REARVIEW CAMERA AND PARKING SENSORS, AMG PACKAGE 20 RIMS, SPORT SEATS AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $15,850 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! GOOD AND BAD CREDIT FINANCING AVAILABLE! FOR MORE INFORMATION OR A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904

2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

140,850 KM

$15,850

+ tax & licensing
2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350 Convertible *LOW KMS*CERTIFIED*

2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350 Convertible *LOW KMS*CERTIFIED*

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,850KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDKK5KF7CF180392

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 140,850 KM

AMAZING CONDITION 2012 MERCEDES BENZ E-350 CONVERTIBLE RWD FOR SALE!! VEHICLE HAS AN EXTENSIVE SERVICE HISTORY WITH A RUST AND DAMAGE FREE EXTERIOR. THE E350 HAS MANY OPTIONS INCLUDING A FULLY FUNCTIONING SOFT TOP CONVERTIBLE, WHITE PREMIUM LEATHER INTERIOR, FACTORY NAVIGATION, BLINDSPOT MONITORING, REARVIEW CAMERA AND PARKING SENSORS, AMG PACKAGE 20" RIMS, SPORT SEATS AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE, FOR THE LOW PRICE OF $15,850 + TAX! 3 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! GOOD AND BAD CREDIT FINANCING AVAILABLE! FOR MORE INFORMATION OR A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904  

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Automatic High Beams

Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
$15,850

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

2012 Mercedes-Benz E-Class